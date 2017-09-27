Youtube

This was the third week for WWE Monday Night Raw to compete against Monday Night Football on ESPN. Raw took place one day after No Mercy, which was a show featuring Brock Lesnar retaining his Universal Championship at by beating Braun Strowman clean in under ten minutes. The other big match at No Mercy saw Roman Reigns beat John Cena in the longest match of the night that got nearly 25 minutes. Of those four big names, only two of them were actually on Raw. How did that help or hurt the ratings?

The ratings are in for this week’s Raw and it followed a similar pattern to what Raw does against the NFL with an average audience of 2.923 million viewers for the three hours according to Showbuzz Daily.

That’s a good increase from the 2.833 million viewers from last week’s Raw and just a slight upgrade from the 2.903 million viewers from two weeks ago. When looking at the Raw numbers from last year in the first three weeks of the NFL season, Raw did about 2.6 million as an average, so there are more people watching this year.