WWE Raw Results 12/11/17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 11, 2017. The show featured Roman Reigns defending the Intercontinental Championship against Cesaro, as well as a Braun Strowman vs. Kane match to determine Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship opponent at Royal Rumble.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Samoa Joe goading Roman Reigns into a fight, with The Bar laying in wait. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose tried to make the save for Roman, but also got beaten down.

1. Absolution defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. Paige superkicked James, allowing Mandy Rose to pin her and win the match.

– Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt laughed at each other on video again.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Curtis Axel. Bálor pinned Axel after a Coup de Grace.

3. Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus. Rollins won the match with a superkick and a knee to the face.

4. “Second Chance” Fatal Four-way: Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari. This was to name Drew Gulak’s opponent in the number one contender match for the Cruiserweight Championship after Rich Swann had his opportunity revoked. Alexander pinned Daivari after a Lumbar Check.