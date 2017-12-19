WWE Raw Results 12/18/17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 18, 2017. The show was headlined by a pair of 3-on-3 matches and a number one contender match for the Cruiserweight Championship. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

– The show opened with Kurt Angle booking a triple threat for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman. The three men had a confrontation in the ring, ending with Lesnar F-5’ing Kane. Kane sat up as Lesnar was leaving.

1. Seth Rollins defeated Jason Jordan. Samoa Joe was at ringside, but got knocked out by a Rollins superkick. Rollins was able to pin Jordan after a ripcord knee. After the match, Joe attacked Rollins and laid him out with a ura nage.

– Kurt Angle made Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan vs. Samoa Joe and The Bar for later tonight.

2. Handicap Match: Finn Bálor defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Bálor won by disqualification when the Miztourage double-teamed him. They continued the attack until the debuting Hideo Itami made the save, leading straight into a tag team match (player).

3. Finn Bálor and Hideo Itami defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Itami pinned Axel after a GTS.

4. Number One Contender Match for the Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak. Alexander won the match with a Lumbar Check, and will move on to Royal Rumble to face Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship.