Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 4, 2017. The show featured the Bar defending their tag team championships against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, plus Paige’s first match since June 2016. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:— The show began with Kurt Angle preparing to announce who Roman Reigns will defend his Intercontinental Championship against tonight. He was interrupted by Jason Jordan, who demanded the shot for himself. Roman Reigns asked to fight Samoa Joe instead. Joe accepted Reigns’ challenge, but Jordan issued his own challenge to Joe and suplexed Reigns. Reigns said he would fight Jordan instead.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Jason Jordan. Reigns pinned Jordan after a spear. After the match, Samoa Joe came down to the ring and began to beat down Reigns, only to get run off by Jordan. Reigns then hit another Superman punch on Jordan.

— Backstage, Jason Jordan went to Kurt Angle and demanded a rematch against Roman Reigns next week, as well as a second match against Samoa Joe tonight. Angle said he would take it under advisement. Joe blindsided Jordan and accepted his challenge.

2. Paige defeated Sasha Banks. Alexa Bliss sat in on commentary for this match. Sasha Banks came out with Mickie James and Bayley to even the odds against Absolution. Paige took advantage of an outside brawl between the faction and hit RamPaige for the victory. After the match, Absolution continued to assault Banks.

— Enzo Amore gave the Zo Train a pep talk to prepare them for the next match. Nia Jax then approached him and flirted with him.

3. Fatal Four-Way Match: Drew Gulak defeated Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check on Mustafa Ali but before he was able to make the cover, Drew Gulak intervened, kneeing Alexander out of the ring and stealing the pinfall. He will face Rich Swann next week to determine a new No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship.