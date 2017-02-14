WWE Raw Results 2/13/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 13, 2017. Monday’s episode featured the (very) long-awaited debut of Emmalina, an emotional Festival of Friendship, and a main event title match between Bayley and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show kicked off with Stephanie McMahon in the ring explaining that Mick Foley has the week off. Before she could continue, she was interrupted by Roman Reigns. He said he doesn’t want to wait until Fastlane, he wants Braun Strowman tonight. Stephanie pointed out that it would be bad for his health after the beating he took last week, and Strowman already has a match tonight against Mark Henry. If Reigns interferes in the match, he’ll lose his Fastlane AND WrestleMania opportunities. Anderson and Gallows emerged from the back, saying they didn’t like to hear Reigns disrespecting Stephanie, and suggest they take him on in a handicap match.

1. Roman Reigns won via DQ against Gallows and Anderson. Though it was a 2-1 handicap match, Gallows and Anderson were disqualified after beating down Roman Reigns and ignoring the referee’s five-count.

2. Kofi Kingston defeated Bo Dallas. After making fun of Bo Dallas for looking like a social outcast, the New Day announced that they would reveal their plan to bring ice cream to the WWE Universe. Bo Dallas ripped up their folder containing the plans, and was rewarded with an SOS from Kingston.

3. Jack Gallagher defeated Noam Dar with Alicia Fox. After a devastating headbutt from Gallagher, Dar retreated to the corner. This allowed Gallagher to win the match with a running dropkick.

— Emmalina made her long-anticipated debut, appearing on the ramp to announce the upcoming makeover of Emmalina to Emma.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Mark Henry. Though the two strongmen seemed to trade offense equally, Strowman eventually out-muscled Mark Henry to win with a powerslam. Roman Reigns ran out to attack Strowman after the bell. After two Superman punches, Reigns set up for the spear, but Strowman caught him with a running powerslam.

5. Sami Zayn defeated Rusev with Lana. Rusev clotheslined Zayn to the outside, then headed outside himself to roll Sami back in. After Rusev got back in the ring, Sami popped up out of nowhere with a Helluva Kick for the win.

— Zayn was interviewed on the ramp after the match, but before it could finish Samoa Joe’s music hit. As Sami opened his arms to welcome the challenge, Joe jumped him from behind and choked him out with a Coquina Clutch.

6. Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari. Daivari whiffed on a clothesline, and instead ate a nasty German suplex from Tozawa that finished him off.

— Jericho followed a parade of showgirls out to the top of the ramp to start off the Festival of Friendship. Jericho presented Owens with multiple gifts, including a painting of ‘The Creation of Kevin’, and $7k Guggenheim sculpture. Jericho called out Goldberg, but got Gillberg instead. After dispatching him, the two forever friends headed back to the ring so Owens could give Jericho his present. Jericho was visibly touched as he thanked Owens for getting him a new list. Unbeknownst to Jericho, as he lifted it from the box, he revealed to the audience that the back read “LIST OF KO.” Jubilation turned to confusion as Jericho realized his own name was on the list. Owens jumped Jericho, beat him up, and sent him crashing into the Jeri-tron 5000, thus ending the Festival of Friendship and probably all friendships forever.

7. Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore. Cesaro made short work of Enzo. After a series of uppercuts and a double stomp, Cesaro finished him off with a Swiss Death uppercut.

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defeated Charlotte (c). Dana ran in to interfere, but was pushed back outside by Bayley. Bayley put Charlotte into the Figure Four, but but it was broken up with an eye rake. Charlotte then put Bayley into the Figure Eight, but then Sasha ran out and hit Dana and then Charlotte with a crutch to re-level the playing field. After a Bayley to Belly suplex, Bayley became the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion.