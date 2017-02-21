WWE Raw Results 2/20/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 20, 2017. Monday’s episode featured a match between Braun Strowman and the Big Show, and a No. 1 contender’s bout for the tag titles.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with a recap of the Festival of Friendship from last week. Kevin Owens was then introduced, and he was sitting on a chair in the middle of the ring, dressed in a suit, with a spotlight on him. He said he doesn’t believe the hype surrounding Goldberg, and he never did. He has a game plan for Goldberg, and he’s going to prove everyone wrong again. He doesn’t have to beat Goldberg at Fastlane, he just has to outlast him. He waited his entire life to be the champion, and he’s not giving it up. He’s going to prove to Goldberg and everyone that superheroes don’t exist. “And as far as Chris Jericho goes … ” Owens then dropped the microphone and walked out.

1. No. 1 Contender’s Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Cesaro and Sheamus. Cesaro went for the giant swing on Cass, but Enzo jumped on him. Cesaro dumped Enzo and turned around into an East River Crossing and got the pin. Enzo got back on the microphone after the match and taunted Cesaro and Sheamus, but got hit with a Brogue Kick by Sheamus.

— Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa were supposed to have a match. Kendrick cheap-shotted Tozawa during the handshake, then rammed Tozawa’s neck into the turnbuckle and locked in the Captain’s Hook, all without the bell having rung. The referee finally got Kendrick to break the hold, and he left to the back. Backstage, he said Tozawa has a lot to learn. Tonight was the first lesson, and it was about respect.

2. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Roman Reigns. Reigns lost by disqualification in this handicap match when he hit Anderson with a steel chair that The Club introduced into the match. Reigns hit Gallows with a Superman Punch and Anderson with a spear after the match.

3. The New Day defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Lana revealed before the match that she had stolen the plans for the New Day ice cream. During the match, Xavier Woods startled Lana with his trombone to retrieve the plans. New Day hit the Midnight Hour on Jindel Mahal to get the pinfall.