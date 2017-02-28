WWE Raw Results 2/27/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 27, 2017. Monday’s episode featured a tag team match where Nia Jax brutalized Sasha Banks and Women’s Champion Bayley, and a violent contract signing between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Goldberg in the ring, saying in only six days he’ll get his hands on Kevin Owens and become the new Universal Champion. This brings out Owens, who says he got a lot of things off his chest last week, and now he gets to say how he feels about Goldberg to his face. Owens ran down a list of people he’s beaten since coming to WWE, then said that Goldberg will be next in the evolution of Kevin Owens, and on Sunday, the Goldberg chant dies.

1. The New Day defeated Jinder Mahal and Rusev with Lana. Kofi distracted Rusev and lured him away from the ring by arguing with Lana, allowing Xavier Woods to roll up Jinder unimpeded.

2. Akira Tozawa defeated Noam Dar with Alicia Fox. After Dar ducked his kick, Tozawa dove under his legs and caught him with a German suplex to pick up the win. After the match, Brian Kendrick attacked Tozawa from behind.

3. Nia Jax and Charlotte defeated Bayley and Sasha. Nia Jax caught Sasha as she attempted a crossbody from the top rope, then slammed her down on top of Bayley. After Sasha rolled off, Jax finished Bayley off with a guillotine leg drop.

4. Big Cass with Enzo defeated Luke Gallows with Karl Anderson. After Enzo took out Karl Anderson at ringside, Gallows attempted to use the distraction against Big Cass. This backfired when Gallows came off of the ropes and met a big boot to the face from Cass.

5. Sheamus defeated Titus O’Neil. Sheamus quickly put Titus away with a Brogue Kick.

— Corey Graves sat down for an interview with Seth Rollins in the ring. Seth revealed that his MCL tear was worse than the doctors anticipated, and he doubted he’d be back in time for WrestleMania. He wonders if, when he bought in, he bought too much, and maybe he deserves the injury. The interview was interrupted by Triple H and Samoa Joe. Triple H warned Rollins that if he shows up at WrestleMania and calls H out at WrestleMania it’ll be the last thing he’ll ever do in a WWE ring. Rollins said he has nothing to lose, he will be going to WrestleMania, and it’ll be the last thing Triple H will ever do in a WWE ring.

6. Big Show defeated The Shining Stars in a handicap match.Big Show made short work of the tag team after a WMD to Epico, and a chokeslam to Primo.

7. Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro. Samoa Joe tossed Cesaro into the ropes, then caught him with an uranage off the rebound to get the pin. After the match, Sami Zayn ambushed Samoa Joe at the top of the ramp like Joe did to him. Joe and Zayn fought along the side of the stage until they were pulled apart by security.

— Mick Foley was in the ring to set up the contract signing for Braun Strowman’s match against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. Braun berated Foley, calling him pathetic. Mick Foley snapped, telling Braun that general managers come and go, but he’s a legend. Strowman will learn to respect him, or else. Roman Reigns came out to go after Strowman, and the two fought around the ring. Despite multiple Superman punches and a spear to Strowman through the barricade, Reigns still ended up laid out in the ring. Reigns dragged himself to the table to sign the contract, to the delight of Strowman.