WWE Raw Results 2/6/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 6, 2017. Monday’s episode featured the latest return of Goldberg, an update on Seth Rollins, and a contract signing for Samoa Joe.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with a recap of the Triple H/Seth Rollins feud and the Samoa Joe attack from last week. Then Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon invited Samoa Joe to the ring to sign a Raw contract, and Foley was not happy about it. Joe signed his contract and then put the entire roster on notice, saying he would destroy everyone’s heroes. Roman Reigns came to the ring and told Joe he should try to threaten him. Foley made a match between Joe and Reigns tonight.

1. Nia Jax defeated Bayley. Bayley looked to have the match won by countout, but Charlotte Flair ran to the ring to interrupt the count. Bayley drove Charlotte off, but Nia recovered and hit a Samoan Drop for the pin.

2. Handicap Match: Braun Strowman defeated local talents. Strowman fought four men by himself, but had no problem doing so. One of his opponents ran away, and he hit the running powerslam and piled up his other three opponents and pinned them all at once.

— After the match, Strowman grabbed the microphone and again challenged Foley for tougher competition. He went backstage and found Foley and said he wants everyone. Foley made a match between Strowman and Reigns at Fastlane.

3. Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak. This was Tozawa’s Raw debut. He hit a snap German suplex to get the pin on Gulak.

— Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho came to the ring. Jericho suggested the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania should be a title vs. title match between the two of them. Owens said he didn’t know whether he could fight his best friend. Goldberg then came out and challenged them to step aside, or take him on, 2-on-1, right now. They stepped aside.

Goldberg responded to Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar’s challenge from last week and accepted their match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Owens applauded the announcement, then Goldberg challenged Owens to a championship match at Fastlane. Jericho started to object, but then Goldberg put his own name on the List of Jericho. Goldberg stared Jericho down until he accepted the Universal Championship match at Fastlane on Owens’ behalf.