WWE Raw Results 1/2/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 2, 2017. The first episode of Raw for the year featured a Last Man Standing match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, and the return of Goldberg.

— The show opened with Mick Foley in the ring, talking about the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble that will put Chris Jericho above the ring in a cage. Kevin Owens and Jericho came out to complain again, and Foley said he wanted to wipe the slate clean by giving Owens the first edition of the Kevin Owens show tonight, with his guest being Goldberg. He then said Jericho would face Roman Reigns for the United States Championship tonight, and the title can change hands on a countout or disqualification.

Stephanie McMahon then came out and said she was upset about Smackdown beating Raw in the ratings last week, and wanted to prove Raw was the land of opportunity. She made a match between Rollins and Owens, where the loser would be banned from ringside in the Reigns vs. Jericho match.

1. Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens. Owens attacked Rollins with the ring bell when the fight spilled out of the ring, so the referee awarded the win to Rollins by disqualification. Rollins attempted to hit Owens with a Pedigree after the match, but was too injured from the bell shot.

2. Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro. Sheamus sat in on commentary for this match, but left the booth to even the odds at ringside when Gallows tried to get involved. Sheamus pulled Gallows off the ring apron, but it led to Cesaro getting crotched on the top rope. Anderson then hit a diving neckbreaker off the ropes to get the pin.

3. Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn. After a fight that went all over the arena and backstage, Strowman hit his running powerslam on the floor, and Zayn was unable to answer the 10-count. After the match, Strowman knocked Zayn off a stretcher and then stormed to the back.

— The New Day came to the ring and announced all three of them are in the Royal Rumble. They were interrupted by Titus O’Neil, who tried to become a new member of The New Day. Xavier Woods insulted Titus, who then referred to Woods as the weak link of The New Day. Woods challenged him to a match and O’Neil sucker-punched him, then accepted the challenge.

4. Xavier Woods defeated Titus O’Neil. O’Neil manhandled Woods for most of the match, but Woods managed to reverse a Samoan Drop attempt into a rollup for the pin.

5. Drew Gulak defeated Cedric Alexander. Alexander got distracted by Alicia Fox and Tony Nese getting into it on the outside, allowing Gulak to roll him up for the pin.

6. United States Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Chris Jericho. Jericho tried cheat several times, but eventually ran into a turnbuckle that he exposed and was hit by a spear and pinned.

7. TJ Perkins defeated The Brian Kendrick. Perkins won the match by submission with the kneebar.

8. Rusev and Jinder Mahal defeated Big Cass. Enzo Amore was unable to compete in a tag team match, so Big Cass attempted to defeat both opponents in a handicap match. Rusev got the pinfall after a big head kick.

9. No. 1 Contender Match: Bayley defeated Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair sat in on commentary for this match. Jax was dominating the match, but was distracted by Sasha Banks coming out on the ramp, allowing Bayley to hit a Bayley-to-Belly off the second rope and get the pin.

— Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens came out to co-host the first-ever episode of The Kevin Owens Show. Jericho announced he’ll be entering the Royal Rumble match, and Owens wasn’t happy about that. Goldberg came to the ring as they were arguing and told Jericho that since he’s entering the Royal Rumble that means he’s first.

Owens and Goldberg got nose-to-nose, and they were interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman said Brock Lesnar is not here, but he will win the Rumble. Goldberg said he would defeat Lesnar and win the Rumble, then meet either Owens or Reigns at WrestleMania. Reigns then came out and called Owens delusional, then had a staredown with Goldberg. As they were face to face, Braun Strowman’s music hit and he came out. Strowman said if anyone is winning the Rumble match, it’s him. Reigns and Goldberg then speared Strowman at the same time. Goldberg posed in the ring to end the show.