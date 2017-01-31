WWE Raw Results 1/30/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 30, 2017. Monday’s episode featured a Universal Title match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman, and the much-anticipated main roster debut of Samoa Joe.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the ring. Owens thanked Jericho for giving him the moral support he needed to make it through Sunday night’s Universal Championship Match. Their lovefest was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who explains that he attacked Roman Reigns during the match both because he hates Reigns, and to get the title match Owens had promised him. Mick Foley then came out to make the match official.

1. Sami Zayn defeated Chris Jericho. After hitting Jericho with an exploder suplex into the corner, Zayn finished him off with a Helluva Kick.

2. Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali. Ali set up for a 450 splash, but Nese caught his foot and pulled him off of the top rope. Nese then used a running knee to get the win.

— Seth Rollins appeared in the ring to once again call out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie came to the ring and tried to calm Rollins down, but Rollins went on a diatribe about the Authority and angered her. Stephanie finally got angry and told Rollins that Triple H was indeed on his was to Raw, and has Rollins in his sights.

3. Cesaro, Sheamus, and Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Gallows and Anderson. Bayley picked up the win for her team with a Bayley-to-Belly on Charlotte.

— Neville told the crowd that he’s the King of the Cruiserweights, and they’re all there to witness his coronation. Rich Swann interrupted, saying that the fight he’s in against the WWE Universe is all in Neville’s head, and that he respects him. After reaching out to shake his hand, Neville tells Swann that he has to bend a knee to him instead. Swann tried to leave, but Neville attacked and chased him off.

4. Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens (c) via DQ. Prior to the match start, Strowman put Chris Jericho through the announce table before heading to the ring. Roman Reigns came out, causing the disqualification with a Superman Punch. After the bell, Reigns speared Strowman, then Owens for good measure.

— Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to address Lesnar’s issues with Goldberg. After running down a list of people who have been destroyed by Brock, Heyman insisted that the “Yeah, but Goldberg…” sentiment be killed. Heyman then officially challenged Goldberg to a match against Lesnar at WrestleMania,

5. Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks via referee stoppage.Jax ragdolled Sasha, repeatedly swinging her injured leg into the ring post. The match was called after Jax locked her into a brutal submission, but she refused to let Sasha out after the bell rang. Bayley came out for the save.

6. Tornado Tag Match: Enzo and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Enzo and Cass picked up the win after teaming for a Bada Boom Shakalaka on Rusev.

— Triple H explained how he plucked Seth Rollins from obscurity and made him a star, but as soon as he felt the pressure of being a world champion he crumbled. He said that he doesn’t need to apologize to Rollins, Rollins needs to apologize to him. He’s done trying to hold back from being the guy who injures people, then menacingly took off his jacket and tie and called Rollins out to the ring and meet his destroyer. Before he can make it to the ring, Rollins is jumped from behind by Samoa Joe. Joe hit Rollins with multiple sentons as Triple H walked away, before choking him out with a Coquina Clutch to end the show.