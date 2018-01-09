WWE Raw Results 1/8/18

01.08.18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 8, 2018. The show was headlined by the return of The Miz, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, and a big six-man tag team match. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille. Banks tapped out Rose with a Banks Statement.

2. “Woken” Matt Hardy defeated Curt Hawkins. Hardy has a new entrance theme, and won with a Twist of Fate. After the match, Hardy and Bray Wyatt laughed at each other.

– The Miz returned and cut a promo about how he’s coming for Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental Championship.

3. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander defeated Enzo Amore (c) by count-out. Amore appeared to get injured on a Cedric Alexander dive, causing him to be counted out. Alexander wins the match, but Amore is still the champion.

4. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Bar. Sheamus tried to Brogue Kick Apollo Crews, but Crews avoided it. O’Neil was able to roll up Sheamus from behind and score the upset victory.

