WWE Raw Results 1/8/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 8, 2018. The show was headlined by the return of The Miz, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, and a big six-man tag team match. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
1. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille. Banks tapped out Rose with a Banks Statement.
2. “Woken” Matt Hardy defeated Curt Hawkins. Hardy has a new entrance theme, and won with a Twist of Fate. After the match, Hardy and Bray Wyatt laughed at each other.
– The Miz returned and cut a promo about how he’s coming for Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental Championship.
3. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander defeated Enzo Amore (c) by count-out. Amore appeared to get injured on a Cedric Alexander dive, causing him to be counted out. Alexander wins the match, but Amore is still the champion.
4. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Bar. Sheamus tried to Brogue Kick Apollo Crews, but Crews avoided it. O’Neil was able to roll up Sheamus from behind and score the upset victory.
Boy, thank God we didn’t have time in three hours to fit in The Revival anywhere. I know they’ve got no ideas for them, but we couldn’t have at least had an Enhancement Talent squash…
Thank God they had time to fit in Rhyno, Curt Hawkins, Titus O’Neill and Apollo Crews.
It was also awesome that Roman opened the show, closed the show and had two other wrestlers cut promos on him during the show. More, more, more Roman please!
Vince was never high on them then they got injured which is like a death nail. Way back before they got hurt they were doing the occasional match on superstars while not being on raw now with superstars canceled maybe theyll be featured on main event. I wish i was joking but sadly im not
@-BANE- seriously! a quick woman’s match, squash matches, and Roman were the first half of the show, brief break to welcome the Miz coming back! Only to get thrown in a story with Roman. The only thing that surprised me was the Bar getting upset and how great Elias’s song was. And Asuka+Miz, that was genuinely pleasant. Maybe Revival will break Rhyno and Slater next week.
The ending of the show was a total surprise i didnt think they would have balor club win and then have reigns destroyed
Eh they’ll have Roman beat up the Miztourage by himself next week and forget he knows who Seth and Jordan are. Then, knowing WWE, the Club will rush in and beat him up after the match.
@endy haha i could totally see roman destroying both groups next week by himself my only question is will jason jordan run out after to celebrate