WWE Raw Results 7/24/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 24, 2017. The show was headlined by a 2-on-3 handicap match and the “mini-Shield reunion” of Dean Ambrose teaming with Seth Rollins. Also, Kurt Angle announced the official main-event for SummerSlam.

– Raw opened with Kurt Angle announcing the main event of SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in a Fatal Four-way. The segment devolved into Joe, Braun and Roman brawling as the locker room emptied and tried to separate them.

1. No Disqualification Match: Elias Samson defeated Finn Bálor. Bálor appeared to have the match won when Bray Wyatt interfered, hitting him with Sister Abigail and giving Samson the victory.

2. Big Cass defeated Enzo Amore. Cass pinned Amore after a big boot. After the match, Big Show tried to save Enzo Cass threatened to snap Enzo’s neck, then beat up Show.

3. Nia Jax defeated Emma. This match was made when Emma said she should date Kurt Angle’s son to get opportunities. Jax squashed her and pinned her in seconds with a somersault senton.

– Akira Tozawa wanted a match with Ariya Daivari, but Titus O’Neil canceled it. Tozawa came to the ring anyway, where he was interrupted by Neville. The two brawled, and Daivari showed up to attack them both.

4. Number One Contender Match: Bayley defeated Sasha Banks. Banks hit Bayley with a frog splash, but Bayley was able to counter the pin into one of her own to win the match. Bayley will now face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

5. Jason Jordan defeated Curt Hawkins. Jordan won with a backdrop into a neckbreaker.

6. The Revival defeated The Club. The Hardy Boyz showed up, distracting The Revival. The Club tossed the Revival out of the ring, but then were also distracted by the Hardys. The Revival attacked them from behind and hit a Shatter Machine to win the match. After the match, the Hardys and Revival brawled.

7. Handicap Match: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Ambrose pinned Miz with Dirty Deeds. After the match, Rollins offered a Shield-style fist bump and Ambrose refused it.