WWE Raw Results 7/31/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 31, 2017. The show was featured a triple threat match between three-fourths of the Universal Title match at SummerSlam, as well as a surprise appearance from Brock Lesnar, and a battle of the bigs as your main event, between Big Cass and the Big Show.

WWE Raw Results:

— Raw opened with Kurt Angle telling Pittsburgh he loved them and that he had a big show lined up for them. As he left the ring, he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, who entered the ring and told him they were unhappy with the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match at SummerSlam. Heyman then said that if Lesnar loses the Universal Title at SummerSlam, he and Lesnar will leave WWE entirely.

1. The Hardy Boyz defeated Gallows & Anderson. The Revival were on commentary for this match. Jeff Hardy pinned Luke Gallows following a Swanton Bomb. After the match, the Revival and the Hardys exchanged words, then blows, on the top of the ramp. Gallows and Anderson interjected themselves into the fight, and all three teams continued to brawl, with the Hardys eventually coming out on top.

— Renee Young interviewed Dean Ambrose backstage. She asked him if he and Seth Rollins were getting back together, but before he could answer, Rollins walked in, saying last week felt like old times. Ambrose said he still didn’t trust Rollins, then walked away.

— Backstage, Rollins ran into Sheamus and Cesaro, who told him Ambrose will never trust him — or anyone else — ever again. Rollins then challenged them to a one-on-one match, with Sheamus accepting on his team’s behalf.

2. Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann defeated TJP, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. TJP was pinned by Tozawa following a senton off the top turnbuckle.

— Jason Jordan came out as a guest for MizTV. The Miz offered Jordan a spot in the Miztourage alongside Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Jordan passed, saying he’d rather be chewed up and spit out of the WWE than associating with the Miz. He then suplexed the Miz into Axel and Dallas.

3. Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus. Rollins’ entrance theme now features a guy yelling “BURN IT DOWN!” After knocking Cesaro off the apron, Rollins was able to roll up Sheamus for the win. He was then beaten down by Sheamus and Cesaro after the match. Eventually, Ambrose came to his aid, but he too was beaten down, with Cesaro choking him out with own shirt before Sheamus hit him with a Brogue Kick.

– Bray Wyatt came to the ring and said some spooky things. Afterward, Finn Bálor teleported into the ring and beat Wyatt up.

4. Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. All three men had the upper hand throughout the match, with the fight spilling out onto the floor and into the crowd numerous times. Finally, Reigns hit Joe with a spear for the victory having already knocked Strowman out of the ring with the steel steps.