WWE Raw Results 6/26/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 26, 2017. This week’s episode featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, the most hated man in America, and several cans of whip-butt.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Roman Reigns coming to the ring and accepting Braun Strowman’s challenge to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. He promised to take Strowman straight to hell, but was interrupted by an ambulance backing into the arena. Reigns went to investigate, but Strowman jumped him from behind. Strowman beat up Reigns and tossed him into the side of the ambulance.

— Eli Samson was out to give a concert, flanked by Sheamus and Cesaro, but was interrupted by the theme of the Hardy Boyz.

1. The Hardy Boyz and Finn Bálor defeated Eli Samson, Sheamus and Cesaro. Bálor picked up the pinfall victory for his team after hitting the Coup de Grace on Cesaro.

— Goldust delivered another backstage promo, and then made his Goldust Classic return, accompanied by his own gold-suited cameraperson. A match between Goldust and R-Truth never began, as Goldust jumped Truth before the bell and delivered a beatdown while his cameraman filmed the whole thing.

— The Miz hosted an episode of MizTV with his guests, LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. It ended with LaVar taking his shirt off and Dean Ambrose getting involved.

2. The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel defeated Rhyno, Heath Slater and Dean Ambrose. Bo Dallas was able to roll up Rhyno and get the pin while Dean Ambrose and The Miz were chasing each other outside the ring.