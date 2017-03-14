WWE Raw Results 3/13/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 13, 2017. Monday’s episode featured a No. 1 contender match for the Raw Tag Team Championship, an appearance by Brock Lesnar, and the return of Seth Rollins.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman coming to the ring. Heyman boasted about what happened to Goldberg last week, and said that at WrestleMania, the announcers will be screaming, “Down goes Goldberg.”

— Backstage, Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley made peace, but then Stephanie told Mick that he needs to scour the Raw roster and tell her the one person he’s going to fire by the end of the night.

1. Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke. Banks rolled up Brooke quickly to get the pin.

— After the match, Charlotte Flair ran down Dana and told her she was always a loser. The two came to blows and Dana ran off Charlotte.

2. Tony Nese and The Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa and TJ Perkins. Nese managed to knock Perkins into Tozawa, then roll up Perkins with a handful of tights to get the pin.

— Kevin Owens delivered another spotlight promo in the ring. He recapped his turning on Chris Jericho last month. He said he was never Jericho’s friend, but Jericho was just using him to get close to his Universal title. He said he did what anyone would have done, and he outsmarted Jericho. He promised to take Jericho’s United States Championship away from him at WrestleMania.

3. Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Owens and Joe were disqualified because they wouldn’t stop beating up Zayn. After the match, they double-teamed Jericho as well, laying him out with the pop-up powerbomb.

4. No. 1 Contender Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Enzo Amore and Big Cass NC Sheamus and Cesaro. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows showed up and attacked Sheamus and Big Cass at the same time on the outside, causing a double disqualification. The Club continued the beatdown after the match, laying out Enzo and hitting Cesaro with the Magic Killer.

— Backstage, Mick Foley informed the Club that no winners means four opponents, and officially made a Triple Threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

5. Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal. In the middle of the match, the Undertaker’s dong distracted Reigns, but he managed to get the pinfall victory after a Superman Punch.

— After the match, Reigns got on the microphone and called out the Undertaker. Instead, he got Shawn Michaels, who warned him not to take Undertaker lightly. Reigns said with all due respect, Undertaker retired HBK, and Reigns is going to be the man to retire the Undertaker. As Reigns walked back up the ramp, he was blindsided by Braun Strowman.

6. Austin Aries defeated Ariya Daivari. This was Aries’ in-ring Raw debut. Aries got the pin after the rolling elbow.

7. The Big Show defeated Titus O’Neil. Big Show hit Titus with three chokeslams, then pinned him.

8. Bayley defeated Nia Jax. Jax was disqualified by the referee when she refused to stop attacking Bayley in the corner.

— Stephanie McMahon introduced Mick Foley, who she said was going to announce the Raw Superstar who will be fired. He said after careful deliberation, the name he came up with is: Stephanie McMahon. He said he was wrong about Stephanie, and that he believes she was in cahoots with Triple H all along. She threatened to show him how bad she can be, and Triple H came to the ring.

Triple H warned Mick not to tread on this thin ice, and said he’s dangerously close to having to drag his beat-up body around the world trying to make a buck off his sad legacy. Triple H shamed him by saying his family depends on him, and told him to leave right now and come back to work next week and do exactly what Stephanie says.

Mick turned to leave, but stayed in the ring. When Triple H went over to talk to him, Foley gave him the Mr. Socko Mandible Claw. Stephanie hit Mick with a low blow, and then Triple H removed his coat and prepared to beat Foley down.

That’s when Seth Rollins’ music hit and Rollins came down the ramp on a crutch. The two had a staredown, and Triple H dared Rollins to get in the ring. Rollins dropped the crutch, revealed a new “Kingslayer” shirt, and ran into the ring, where he beat down Triple H and kicked him to the floor. Rollins challenged Triple H to fight him. Triple H picked up the crutch and got in the ring. Rollins briefly got the better of him, but Triple H attacked Rollins’ injured knee with the crutch, then locked on an inverted figure four. Referees finally hit the ring to break it up. Rollins made it to his feet, but Triple H hit his knee with the crutch one more time and gloated as the show went off the air.