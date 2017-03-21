WWE Raw Results 3/20/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 20, 2017. Monday’s episode was the penultimate episode of Raw before WrestleMania, and featured Chris Jericho’s “Highlight Reel,” and a match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Mick Foley coming to the ring and reading a prepared statement. He thanked Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, apologized for his actions last week, and then announced he will be taking a leave of absence, effective immediately. He then tore up the index cards with his prepared statement on them and began yelling that there was a lot more he wanted to say. His microphone cut out, and Stephanie McMahon came to the ring.

Stephanie said they gave Mick Foley index cards because he screws up everything, and has only ever been concerned with being liked. Then she fired him and told him to get out of the ring. Foley started to leave, and then Sami Zayn came out. Foley told him not to push it, but Sami got in the ring and told Stephanie she should be ashamed of herself. Stephanie told him he should go to the back and think about how to make this up to her. Zayn started to leave, and then came back and said he’s never done the smart thing, he’s only ever tried to do the right thing. That brought out Samoa Joe, and Stephanie made a match between Joe and Sami.

1. Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. Joe managed to get Zayn to tap out to the Coquina Clutch.

— Mick Foley said his goodbyes backstage, and Triple H told him to have a nice day.

— The announce team interviewed Seth Rollins’ physical therapist for an update on Rollins’ status. He said Rollins’ rehab is going “miraculously,” but there is “no doctor” that would clear him for WrestleMania. The fear is that if Rollins does indeed compete at WrestleMania, they’ll be seeing him at the doctor’s office the next day.

2. Charlotte Flair defeated Dana Brooke. Charlotte hit the big boot and got the pin.

— Chris Jericho hosted an episode of “The Highlight Reel” with “the real Kevin Owens” as his guest. Jericho showed the picture of Owens as a teen, wearing a “Y2J” shirt and with a Chris Jericho poster on his wall. He then shared Twitter DMs from 2014 of Owens reaching out to Jericho for advice. He said he’s not Owens’ friend, he’s his hero and idol, and when his music hits at WrestleMania, Owens will finally realize what he’s gotten himself into. Jericho was about to put Owens on the list when Samoa Joe came out on the ramp, allowing Owens to attack Jericho from behind and hit him with a pop-up powerbomb. Owens then tore up the list and did Jericho’s pose over his prone body.