WWE Raw Results 3/27/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 27, 2017. This was the go-home episode of Raw before WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, and featured a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Triple H, along with the final staredown between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg before they clash for the Universal Championship.

— The show opened with Bayley coming to the ring to talk to the crowd. The announcers noted the Raw Women’s Championship Match will now be an elimination match. Bayley said the odds are against her, but she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair, who called her a paper champion, and said she would walk away from WrestleMania with no friends, no title and no future. Charlotte said Sasha would stab Bayley in the back, and that brought out Sasha, who said she would beat Bayley on Sunday. Nia Jax came out and said she was tired of hearing about the other three women. Charlotte said the only reason Nia is in the match is because Sasha didn’t have to pretend to care about Bayley anymore. The four women started brawling.

1. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Bayley got the pin on Charlotte following a Bayley to Belly. Sasha and Bayley celebrated together after the match, but Nia attacked them from behind, and then laid out Charlotte as well.

— Backstage, Sami announced he would be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Stephanie McMahon said she needs the best of the best from the Raw roster in the battle royal, and Sami will have to earn his way in. She said he must win a no disqualification match against Kevin Owens tonight, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be fired.

2. Austin Aries defeated Noam Dar. Neville sat in on commentary for this match. Aries got the submission victory using the Last Chancery.

— Seth Rollins arrived, walking on a crutch again, to sign the “hold harmless” agreement for his WrestleMania match against Triple H. Triple H made Rollins sit down before he got in the ring, then explained all the rights Seth gave up. He told Seth how foolish he was to give up what Triple H was offering, and promised that Rollins would not walk out of WrestleMania. Rollins said this isn’t about money, or power, or even a match at WrestleMania, this is about redemption.

He signed the contract, and then Triple H kicked the table into Rollins’ knee. He went to attack Rollins with the crutch, but Rollins hit an enzuigiri and went for a Pedigree, but Triple H escaped.. Triple H went for a Pedigree of his own, but Rollins backdropped him out of the ring and ran him off with the crutch.

3. Over The Top Rope Challenge.This was a gauntlet match, where when one participant was eliminated, another Superstar or group of Superstars would enter. Big Show first tossed out Mahal, then Dallas, and then both Shining Stars at once. Goldust, R-Truth, and Curtis Axel hit the ring, and they along with the first four eliminated men, teamed up to toss the Big Show. Big Show got back in the ring and laid out everyone except Goldust and R-Truth, who then took a powder. The Big Show’s music played, and then Braun Strowman came out with a microphone. Strowman said everyone wants to see him kick Big Show’s ass, but they’re going to have to wait until WrestleMania. He pointed at the sign and then left.

4. Neville defeated Jack Gallagher. This was a non-title match. Neville got Gallagher to tap out to the Rings of Saturn. Austin Aries interrupted Neville’s celebration by appearing on the screen with a backstage interview with The New Day. They predicted that Aries would win the championship at WrestleMania.