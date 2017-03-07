WWE Raw Results 3/6/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 6, 2017. Monday’s episode featured all of the fallout from Fastlane, and began the final stretch of the road to WrestleMania.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Chris Jericho coming to the ring. He said he was glad that he cost Kevin Owens the Universal Championship at Fastlane, and he demanded to know why Owens betrayed him. Owens came out and said he betrayed Jericho because Jericho was never his best friend. He was just a tool and he used him, because Triple H told him the night he won the title that he had to do whatever it takes to keep it. He looked around and needed a person who was dangerous, experienced, and gullible.

He said Jericho was a perfect tool, until he outlived his usefulness. He said Jericho’s biggest mistake Jericho ever made in his career was costing Owens his Universal Championship. Jericho said his biggest mistake was trusting Owens in the first place. He said he has a lot of friends and asked the fans to cheer him on. Then he challenged Owens to a match at WrestleMania. Owens said he’s going to get his Universal title back, because he’s been promised a rematch whenever he wants, but since Jericho took his title from him, he wants to take the United States Championship from Jericho. Jericho accepted, but said why wait?

Owens ran to the ring and he and Jericho went at it, but Samoa Joe hit the ring to join in the beatdown. Sami Zayn ran out to even the odds, and Jericho cleared the ring with a chair.

— During the commercial break, Mick Foley made a match between Owens and Zayn, with Joe and Jericho banned from ringside.

1. Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn. Owens hit two pop-up powerbombs and pinned Zayn after a very aggressive match.

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann. This was Swann’s mandatory rematch, since he was injured right after losing the title. Neville used the Rings of Saturn to get Swann to tap out.

— After the match, Austin Aries interviewed Neville in the ring. The crowd chanted for Aries, and Neville said he’s done everything he said he was going to do, so look at him now. He said there is nobody on 205 Live who holds a candle to him. The crowd chanted for Aries again and Aries said the WWE Universe disagrees with him. Neville said Aries must be delusional if he thinks he’s close to being on his level. Neville suggested Aries get out of his ring before he re-breaks his orbital socket. Aries hit him with the microphone and then hit the rolling elbow and Neville took a powder back up the ramp. Aries posed with the cruiserweight title.

— Goldberg made his entrance and held his Universal Championship up for the crowd and said it belongs to them as much as him, because he could not have done it without the fans. He said he had information to share that he’s never shared before, but he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who wanted to congratulate Goldberg. But he said he did not come here alone, and he introduced Goldberg’s WrestleMania opponent, Brock Lesnar. The two got face-to-face in the ring and Heyman hyped their WrestleMania match. Lesnar extended his hand, but it was a ruse to sucker Goldberg into an F-5. Lesnar and Heyman departed as Goldberg attempted to regroup.

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Club (c) defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Cesaro and Sheamus wandered down to ringside in the middle of the match. Enzo celebrated a dive and spilled Cesaro’s coffee, causing Cesaro to chase Enzo into the ring and accidentally clothesline Karl Anderson, giving The Club the DQ win. All three teams brawled afterward.