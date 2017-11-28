WWE Raw Results 11/27/17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 27, 2017. The show featured the first title defense for new Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, as well as Jason Jordan taking on Kane. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

1. Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro. Rollins won a lengthy match with a ripcord knee. After the match, Rollins confirmed that The Shield would stay together even as they pursued individual titles, and announced that he and Rollins would challenge The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championship next week.

2. Samoa Joe defeated Titus O’Neil. Joe won by submission with a Coquina Clutch. After the match, Joe also choked out Apollo Crews.

– Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley vs. Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville never happened. Before the match, Paige’s team — now called “Absolution” — revealed that they’d attacked James and Bayley backstage. The three then beat down Banks.

3. Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy. Wyatt pinned Hardy after Sister Abigail. After the match, Hardy appeared to begin his transformation into his “broken” character.