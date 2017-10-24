WWE Raw Results 10/23/17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 23, 2017. The show featured Brock Lesnar’s response to Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge, as well as a six-man tag team match featuring members of The Shield.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Kurt Angle announcing matches for Survivor Series: Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. the Usos, Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal and two traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches. The Miz and The Bar came to the ring to threaten Angle, so Ambrose and Rollins arrived to back him up. Angle announced that AJ Styles had stuck around for one more night, and made the opening match.

1. AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro. Styles won the match for his team with a Phenomenal Forearm. After the match, Kane appeared and chokeslammed Rollins.

2. Kane defeated Finn Bálor. Kane stuck around after his attack, bragging about ending Braun Strowman and demanding competition. Finn Bálor accepted the challenge. Kane pinned Bálor clean after three chokeslams.

3. Asuka defeated Emma. Asuka won the rematch from TLC with an Asuka Lock.

– Alexa Bliss cut a promo demanding the fans chant “you deserve it” to her. Mickie James attacked her, then told Alexa she deserved it.

4. Jason Jordan defeated Elias. Jordan won by disqualification when Elias attacked him with a guitar.

– Brock Lesnar formally accepted Jinder Mahal’s challenge via a lengthy Paul Heyman promo.