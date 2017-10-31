WWE Raw Results 10/30/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 30, 2017. The show featured the return of both Nia Jax and Samoa Joe, and a Raw Women’s Championship main event match between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

– The show opened with Stephanie McMahon returning, demanding total destruction of Shane McMahon and Smackdown for invading Raw and making Kurt Angle the team captain for Raw’s team at Survivor Series.

1. Nia Jax defeated Bayley. Jax won her return match with a leg drop. After the match, Alicia Fox made Jax the first member of her Raw women’s Survivor Series team.

2. Samoa Joe defeated Apollo Crews. Joe was the third consecutive “return” of the evening, defeating Crews by submission with the Coquina Clutch. After the match, Joe choked out Titus O’Neil as well.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy. Miz arrived to the show late (with a returning Bo Dallas, in a night of returns), so Angle put Miz in a title defense against an unknown opponent. That turned out to be Matt Hardy, who Miz defeated with a Skull-crushing Finale.

4. Asuka defeated Stacy Cullen. Asuka made short work of the local talent, tapping her out with an Asuka Lock.

– Backstage, Daniel Bryan attempted to make amends with Kurt Angle, saying he had no knowledge of Shane’s siege attack. Angle refused to listen, sending Daniel Bryan on his way. Moments later, Bryan locked himself in a dark room, only to be attacked by Kane.