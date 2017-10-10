WWE Raw Results 10/9/17

10.09.17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 9, 2017. The show featured a five-way match to decide who will face Asuka at TLC, as well as the long-awaited reunion of The Shield and a Cruiserweight Championship lumberjack match.

– Raw opened with Sheamus and Cesaro appearing on Miz TV, and both of them (as well as Curtis Axel) getting “Mizzie” awards. In response, The Shield reunited and kicked all of their asses. Kurt Angle made the main event of TLC The Shield vs. The Miz and The Bar.

1. Jason Jordan defeated Karl Anderson. Jordan pinned Anderson after a spin-out neckbreaker.

2. Elias defeated Apollo Crews. Titus O’Neil tried to taunt Elias by playing banjo before the match. Elias won with the Drift Away.

– Enzo Amore complained about Kurt Angle not firing Kalisto for putting his hands on him. Angle explained that Kalisto signed a cruiserweight contract after Enzo’s “no contact” clause, and that Enzo would defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto in a lumberjack match later in the show.

3. Braun Strowman defeated Matt Hardy. Strowman pinned Hardy with a running powerslam. After the match, Strowman tried to carry Hardy to the back, but was stopped by The Shield. They brawled, culminating in Strowman being put through the announce table with a triple powerbomb. Michael Cole is insisting this is called the “Shield Bomb.”

– The Miz quoted The Shield saying they could defeat any “four, five or six” guys to get Kurt Angle to make the six-man tag at TLC a handicap match, and somehow added Braun Strowman to his team.

– Alexa Bliss taunted Mickie James with a video about how she’s old, and they briefly fought.

