WWE Raw Results 9/11/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 11, 2017. The show was main evented by a match between John Cena and Braun Strowman, as well as confrontations between Cena and Roman Reigns and Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

WWE Raw results:

1. Roman Reigns defeated Jason Jordan. Reigns pinned Jordan after a spear. After the match, John Cena showed up and exchanged words with Reigns about their match at No Mercy.

2. Sasha Banks defeated Emma. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax both sat in on commentary for this match. Banks won via submission by making Emma tap out to the Banks Statement.

— Brock Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman. Heyman challenged Braun Strowman to come to the ring, which led to both men fighting in the ring and Strowman getting the best of Lesnar. The segment ended with Strowman posing with the Universal Championship with his foot on Lesnar’s chest.

3. Bray Wyatt defeated Goldust. Wyatt connected with Sister Abigail for the victory. After the match, he took a towel and wiped Goldust’s makeup off his face. Finn Bálor made the save, running Wyatt off.

— Backstage, Charley Caruso interviewed Sheamus and Cesaro. The pair said they see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as more of a threat than Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who they predicted will turn on one another when times get tough.

4. Sheamus and Cesaro versus Gallows and Anderson didn’t happen. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose sat in on commentary for this match. Before the match could even start, however, all three teams began brawling at the top of the ramp before being separated by officials.

— Backstage, Raw GM Kurt Angle told Rollins and Ambrose if they could find two more tag team partners, he’d put them into an eight-man tag against the Club and the Bar. Ambrose said he was going to recruit Batman and Mickey Mouse. Angle told him his partners had to be real people.

5. Elias defeated Kalisto. Before the match, Elias played a song about how much Anaheim sucks. He pinned Kalisto following Drift Away.

6. John Cena defeated Braun Strowman. Cena won via disqualification after Strowman brought the steel steps into the ring, then hit Cena with a running powerslam on top of them.

— Enzo Amore was a guest on MizTV, entering right after the Miz and Maryse announced they were pregnant. Miz told him that no one on the WWE roster could stand him, and told him he wasn’t as good as Neville. Amore told Miz he copied other wrestlers, whereas he is original. Miz said he isn’t championship material, so Amore challenged him to a match, and Miz accepted.

7. Enzo Amore defeated The Miz. Amore won by disqualification after the Miztourage attacked him on the outside of the ring.

— Backstage, Enzo Amore ran into Neville, who laughed in his face.

8. Eight-Man Tag Match: Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz defeated The Club and The Bar. Rollins scored the pin on Karl Anderson after Ambrose hit him with Dirty Deeds.