WWE Raw Results 9/18/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 18, 2017. The show was headlined by a six-pack challenge to find a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Nia Jax challenging Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

WWE Raw results:

1. Nia Jax defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Jax pinned Bliss after a Samoan Drop. After the match, Bliss, Sasha Banks and a returning Bayley teamed up to fight off Jax. Banks and Bayley then teamed up to beat up Bliss. Bayley was then added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at No Mercy.

2. Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Ambrose hit Anderson with Dirty Deeds, so Sheamus tossed Ambrose out of the ring and stole the pin.

3. Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins with a spin-out powerbomb. Hawkins now has a 115 match losing streak.

– Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar threatened each other via satellite.

– Roman Reigns cut a promo on John Cena for not being on the show.