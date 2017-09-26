WWE Raw Results 9/25/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 25, 2017. The show featured all the fallout from Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view, and was headlined by a big women’s division tag team match. Elsewhere, the seeds for a Shield reunion were sown.
Be back here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw results:
— The show opened with an episode of MizTV, where Miz was joined by his special guest, Roman Reigns. Reigns said he respects John Cena now. Miz says Reigns isn’t the Guy, the person with the title is the Guy, and he has the Intercontinental title. Reigns said Miz would never had beaten Jason Jordan without help from the Miztourage, and Miz said if the Miztourage had been around at the same time as the Shield, no one would remember the Shield. Reigns got in Miz’s face and eventually Kurt Angle came out and made a match between Miz and Reigns later tonight, and put Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a match right away.
1. Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Hardy got the pin on Bo Dallas after delivering a Twist of Fate.
2. Elias defeated Apollo Crews. Elias won by pinfall with the Drift Away. After the match, Elias tried to attack Titus O’Neil, but Titus turned the tables and ran Elias off.
— Curt Hawkins was in the ring once again saying he would end his losing streak tonight. Braun Strowman came out and Hawkins attempted to flee, but Strowman caught him, and delivered a chokeslam through a table, and a running powerslam through an LED screen. Strowman refused to leave until he got some real competition, and Dean Ambrose answered the challenge.
“Bayley hit the Bayley-to-Belly on Emma to get HIS team the pinfall victory.”
…did I miss something?
Yes, the moment where you realized pointing out a silly little typo makes you look like an idiot.
(old joke) Did you know this site was supposed to be called UPROAR, but no one has noticed the typo yet? No, you didn’t miss anything.
You missed a chance to blame that simple typo on Alexa burying the entire women’s division, so I’d say you’re slipping.
It’s not enough for her, now she has to make pronouns look bad!
Ahhh, there’s the Dave I know and love, welcome back you salty bastard.
So pointing out the typo makes you an idiot but not making it and publishing it without proofreading beforehand? What a strange world we live in.
Its a soft heel turn for Enzo, and I think its great.
He was talking shit when he was in no position to and totally oblivious to the roster a moment away from all kicking his ass. Neville looks good (now) and gives the division some direction.
Agreed, and that clause means that someone else is going to be on top of the division when they (hopefully soon) take the title off Enzo. I vote Cedric. Props to Neville for bringing the title to such heights, hopefully Enzo doesn’t piss all that goodwill away.
I thought Enzo’s involvement with the cruiser weights would have a negative effect on both him and 205… I think I was wrong. It’s uncomfortable having so much Amore up front, but now there’s some new interest and a big spotlight on the division. The wrestling has always been good on 205; the writing has sucked to this point. Seems things are improving a bit… I even like where Gulak’s gimmick is going lately.
Don’t you mean “SAWFT heel turn”
I’ll show myself out.
So Braun, Miz, Alexa and Neville were the best parts of RAW again…I am noticing a pattern here.