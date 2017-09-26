WWE Raw Results 9/25/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 25, 2017. The show featured all the fallout from Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view, and was headlined by a big women’s division tag team match. Elsewhere, the seeds for a Shield reunion were sown.

Be back here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

— The show opened with an episode of MizTV, where Miz was joined by his special guest, Roman Reigns. Reigns said he respects John Cena now. Miz says Reigns isn’t the Guy, the person with the title is the Guy, and he has the Intercontinental title. Reigns said Miz would never had beaten Jason Jordan without help from the Miztourage, and Miz said if the Miztourage had been around at the same time as the Shield, no one would remember the Shield. Reigns got in Miz’s face and eventually Kurt Angle came out and made a match between Miz and Reigns later tonight, and put Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a match right away.

1. Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Hardy got the pin on Bo Dallas after delivering a Twist of Fate.

2. Elias defeated Apollo Crews. Elias won by pinfall with the Drift Away. After the match, Elias tried to attack Titus O’Neil, but Titus turned the tables and ran Elias off.

— Curt Hawkins was in the ring once again saying he would end his losing streak tonight. Braun Strowman came out and Hawkins attempted to flee, but Strowman caught him, and delivered a chokeslam through a table, and a running powerslam through an LED screen. Strowman refused to leave until he got some real competition, and Dean Ambrose answered the challenge.