WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 4, 2017. The show was headlined by a steel cage main event, as well as Jeff Hardy challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

1. John Cena defeated Jason Jordan. Cena pinned Jordan after an Attitude Adjustment. After the match, Roman Reigns showed up and exchanged words with Cena about their match at No Mercy.

2. Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater. Sheamus pinned Rhyno after a Brogue Kick.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Jeff Hardy. Miz hit Hardy with a Skull-crushing Finale to retain the IC Championship.

4. Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander, and Grand Metalik defeated Noam Dar, Tony Nese, and Drew Gulak. Amore pinned Gulak after a “JawdonZO,” the name for his inverted stomp facebreaker. Later in the show, Neville revealed that Amore, Alexander and Metalik had all qualified for a five-way elimination match on 205 Live, with the winner challenging for the Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy.

– Finn Bálor cut a promo, challenging Bray Wyatt. Wyatt (via TitanTron) challenged Finn to fight him as himself, not “The Demon.”