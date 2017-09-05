WWE Raw Results 9/4/17

#WWE Raw Results #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.04.17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 4, 2017. The show was headlined by a steel cage main event, as well as Jeff Hardy challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

1. John Cena defeated Jason Jordan. Cena pinned Jordan after an Attitude Adjustment. After the match, Roman Reigns showed up and exchanged words with Cena about their match at No Mercy.

2. Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater. Sheamus pinned Rhyno after a Brogue Kick.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Jeff Hardy. Miz hit Hardy with a Skull-crushing Finale to retain the IC Championship.

4. Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander, and Grand Metalik defeated Noam Dar, Tony Nese, and Drew Gulak. Amore pinned Gulak after a “JawdonZO,” the name for his inverted stomp facebreaker. Later in the show, Neville revealed that Amore, Alexander and Metalik had all qualified for a five-way elimination match on 205 Live, with the winner challenging for the Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy.

– Finn Bálor cut a promo, challenging Bray Wyatt. Wyatt (via TitanTron) challenged Finn to fight him as himself, not “The Demon.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw Results#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP