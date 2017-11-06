WWE Raw Spoilers And Results For 11/6/17

11.06.17 3 Comments

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 6, 2017. Please be advised that these are SPOILERS, as Raw is airing on tape delay after being recorded in London on Monday. Only read ahead if you do not mind Monday’s episode of Raw being spoiled for you.

Our usual Raw open discussion thread will be up tonight for you to comment along with your fellow With Spandex community members.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Raw opened with an episode of MizTV, featuring special guest Kurt Angle. Angle denied he had anything to do with the Kane attack on Daniel Bryan last week. Miz got upset that Angle didn’t apologize for what happened to Curtis Axel. Angle made a non-title match between Miz and Braun Strowman.

1. Guitar on a Pole Match: Jason Jordan defeated Elias. Elias got the guitar down first, but Jordan wrested it away and hit him in the face with the instrument for the pin.

2. Asuka defeated local talent.

