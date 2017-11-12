WWE

As WWE hurtles towards Survivor Series next Sunday, the two brands are making their final tweaks to their teams. The men’s squads are set, with the biggest surprise being the addition of John Cena to the Smackdown roster despite his status as a brand free agent and absence from TV for two months.

(Spoilers ahead for this week, by the way, so if you didn’t realize from the headline this would spoil something, now’s the time to get out).

The women’s teams will be finalized this week, and if you were worried Survivor Series would come and go without a big surprise on the women’s side, have no fear.