The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/25/17: Blew Christmas

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #Christmas #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.26.17 5 Comments

USA Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Matt Hardy played an incomplete game of chess with a goldfish possessing the spirit of French military leader Napoléon Bonaparte. In a less believable segment, Kane was put into a pay-per-view main event for 2018.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 19 featuring Impact Wrestling’s Laurel Van Ness. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. We’re on the road to the road to WrestleMania!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 25, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#Christmas#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWChristmasWWEWWE RAW

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP