The Rock Will Be In The Building For Monday’s Episode Of WWE Raw

We’ve been bringing you a lot of news over the past week about the movie The Rock is producing based on WWE Superstar Paige and her family. Lena Headey and Nick Frost are in the cast, and Vince Vaughn might play Jake the frigging Snake. But here’s something that’s even wilder than all of that: the movie is already filming.

Yes, production has begun on Fighting With My Family, and writer/director Stephen Merchant, The Rock and the cast are in Los Angeles to film at the Staples Center during tonight’s episode of Raw. They’ll presumably be grabbing crowd, atmosphere and backstage shots and even more presumably filming a recreation of Paige’s WWE debut and title win, possibly after Raw goes off the air or during a break or something.

And you think The Rock is gonna be backstage at Raw and NOT be asked to make an appearance? Heck, he’ll probably pieface Kevin Owens to the ground and take the time that was allotted to explaining his sudden but inevitable betrayal of Chris Jericho.

Rest assured, if and when The Rock pops up on WWE television for the first time since his flamethrower whatever-that-was, we’ll bring you all the wondrous details.