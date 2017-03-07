The Undertaker Made His Big Pre-WrestleMania Return To WWE Raw

USA Network

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw appeared to be heading off the air with a rematch of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman from Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view. Strowman stormed to the ring, grabbed a microphone and called out Roman Reigns to finish their beef. But a familiar “DONG” hit and Strowman didn’t get Reigns … he got The Undertaker.

The Undertaker made his return to WWE television for the first time since Royal Rumble, as he made his full, slow entrance to the ring.

Undertaker and Strowman stared each other down in the ring for a tense moment, but Strowman then backed down and left the ring. Undertaker’s music hit again, but was interrupted by Roman Reigns’ music. Reigns came out onto the entrance ramp to mad-dog Undertaker as the Chicago crowd showered him with boos.

He slowly made his way down to ringside, then got in the ring with the Dead Man. He said Strowman wasn’t calling Undertaker out, he was calling him. “And with all due respect, this is my yard now.”

Undertaker then meaningfully looked at the WrestleMania sign … then grabbed Reigns by the throat and delivered a chokeslam.

Undertaker walked away from Reigns and up the ramp, and raised a fist in the air as the show ended.