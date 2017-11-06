If you watched WWE Monday Night Raw all the way to the end this week, you saw Braun Strowman emerge from a bright red Baltimore garbage truck to attack the Miz and the Miztourage. This was a follow-up, of course, to TLC, where the Miz, the Bar, and Kane put Braun into a completely different-looking white garbage truck in Minneapolis and seemingly “compacted” him.
Despite the compacting aspect, he wasn’t any smaller when he got out (although putting a fake caveman beard and mini-Braun gear on The Brian Kendrick would’ve been a pretty good gag). This raised the question of whether he was actually pushed into some kind of cosmic trash wormhole that connects the waste system of Minneapolis with that of Baltimore.
Or maybe Braun himself has a mutant power enabling him to teleport by jumping into a pile of garbage and emerging from any other pile of garbage in the world. Let’s be honest, that seems like more of a Randy Orton superpower (and it would explain how the Viper got back to the arena from Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors last spring), but mutant abilities are often strange and surprising. I mean, nobody ever talks about Dean Ambrose’s trash-related superpowers, but we all know he has them.
Randy very obviously drove the limo back to the arena with Wyatt as the customer as they very specifically did not show the driver at all when he left or when they arrived at the arena. Also Wyatt took a while to get out of the house of horrors giving randy enough time to escape and get into the car. I would be astounded if that wasn’t the intended point as that’s how it was shot imo
“Being able to transport between garbage trucks” is very similar to the plot of The Sopranos mob-financed horror movie Cleaver where a guy gets killed and chopped up and then he gets reassembled as his body parts are collected along the garbage route and he comes to life to seek revenge. It starred Daniel Baldwin!
