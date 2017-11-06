WWE

If you watched WWE Monday Night Raw all the way to the end this week, you saw Braun Strowman emerge from a bright red Baltimore garbage truck to attack the Miz and the Miztourage. This was a follow-up, of course, to TLC, where the Miz, the Bar, and Kane put Braun into a completely different-looking white garbage truck in Minneapolis and seemingly “compacted” him.

Despite the compacting aspect, he wasn’t any smaller when he got out (although putting a fake caveman beard and mini-Braun gear on The Brian Kendrick would’ve been a pretty good gag). This raised the question of whether he was actually pushed into some kind of cosmic trash wormhole that connects the waste system of Minneapolis with that of Baltimore.

Or maybe Braun himself has a mutant power enabling him to teleport by jumping into a pile of garbage and emerging from any other pile of garbage in the world. Let’s be honest, that seems like more of a Randy Orton superpower (and it would explain how the Viper got back to the arena from Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors last spring), but mutant abilities are often strange and surprising. I mean, nobody ever talks about Dean Ambrose’s trash-related superpowers, but we all know he has them.