WWE Has Reportedly Released A Cruiserwight Classic Alum

#WWE NXT #WWE
08.03.17 54 mins ago 3 Comments


WWE Network

Wrestling Inc. is exclusively reporting that HoHo Lun, a competitor in last summer’s WWE Cruiserweight Classic and occasionally in NXT, has been released by the company. Lun, who owns the first wrestling promotion to be founded in Hong Kong, was tabbed by WWE to represent Hong Kong in the Cruiserweight Classic, where most fans were first exposed to him.

Lun won his first-round match in the CWC against Ariya Daivari, and was eliminated in the second round by Noam Dar. Both men he faced are now fixtures in Raw’s cruiserweight division and on 205 Live. Lun himself appeared on one episode of 205 Live, but the majority of his WWE tenure was spent appearing on NXT programming.

Tian Bing and Lun were one of the teams in the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, but were eliminated by Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa in the first round. Lun also appeared in matches on NXT television against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and, most recently, the Velveteen Dream.

Lun will likely return to Hong Kong and his company, but as with most wrestlers who appear on WWE television and then get released, his stock will be very high on the independent and international scene for the time being, so don’t be surprised if you see him at an independent show near you sometime soon.

For now, let’s enjoy these remarkable highlight videos and leave the memories HoLun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE Cruiserweight ClassicWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP