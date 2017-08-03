WWE Has Reportedly Released A Cruiserwight Classic Alum





Wrestling Inc. is exclusively reporting that HoHo Lun, a competitor in last summer’s WWE Cruiserweight Classic and occasionally in NXT, has been released by the company. Lun, who owns the first wrestling promotion to be founded in Hong Kong, was tabbed by WWE to represent Hong Kong in the Cruiserweight Classic, where most fans were first exposed to him.

Lun won his first-round match in the CWC against Ariya Daivari, and was eliminated in the second round by Noam Dar. Both men he faced are now fixtures in Raw’s cruiserweight division and on 205 Live. Lun himself appeared on one episode of 205 Live, but the majority of his WWE tenure was spent appearing on NXT programming.

Tian Bing and Lun were one of the teams in the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, but were eliminated by Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa in the first round. Lun also appeared in matches on NXT television against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and, most recently, the Velveteen Dream.



Lun will likely return to Hong Kong and his company, but as with most wrestlers who appear on WWE television and then get released, his stock will be very high on the independent and international scene for the time being, so don’t be surprised if you see him at an independent show near you sometime soon.

For now, let’s enjoy these remarkable highlight videos and leave the memories HoLun.