Ring Of Honor

During the way-too-long period of time last year when Impact Wrestling was on the selling block, there was a persistent (and from we understand, very real) rumor that WWE was interested in buying TNA’s tape library and name, but things fell apart. Still, those reports didn’t stop the internet from getting into a tizzy. Well …

[tizzy intensifies]

As first reported by Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, and later elaborated on by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been having conversations with Sinclair Broadcasting Group about a potential buyout of Ring of Honor. According to Meltzer, these conversations began all the way back in August of last year. Meltzer also notes that Sinclair has “never fully gotten behind” ROH. He also says that the two sides began planning for a meeting to discuss a sale two weeks ago, but nothing materialized.

WON makes some extremely good points about how a buyout and takeover would make a lot of sense for WWE, because there are just so many bodies in the Performance Center that need regular ring time in front of crowds and on camera, and ROH would certainly be a great place to work that out in some fashion. It also wouldn’t take a lot of capital to keep it going, and there’s already a management structure in place, and the company remains profitable. Plus, you know, WWE would own the ROH library, with extensive footage and matches from a whoooole bunch of their current main eventers.

For what it’s worth, our own sources tell us that there have indeed been talks, but as of late, it looks like things may have fallen through. Still, this is something fans are going to be watching VERY closely. Brace yourself for the chants during WrestleMania weekend.