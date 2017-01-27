WWE Network

Everyone loves Roman Reigns. That’s just a fact. Wait, not Roman Reigns. Bill Goldberg. That’s the one. Sorry, I get them confused because they both use the spear and both have solid chances at winning big matches at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Also, they both have the same amount of luxuriant hair.

Anyway, Goldberg’s first go-round as an active wrestler probably ended earlier than it could have, and there was a nice gap in his career between WCW and WWE. Also, that time he was on the shelf forever because he chopped his arm off punching a car. At any rate, my point is that Goldberg had a lot of stuff in mind for himself he didn’t get around to doing. THAT’S WHERE THE BIG DOG COMES IN.

In an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast this week, Reigns talked about Goldberg, which is probably going to happen a lot this year, and not just because they’re spear buddies. Reigns revealed that he had a short conversation in passing with Goldberg, wherein Goldie talked about some ideas he had for his career that he never got to use. So Reigns, naturally, said “YOINK.”

“We had one little brief instance where he mentioned a couple different ideas that he [has] had that he just didn’t get to use back in his day. But it seems like his days aren’t numbered. He seems like he’s doing well and thriving, so I’m sure he’s going to have an opportunity to use [the ideas]. I think he’s probably regretting giving me ideas, but I believe everybody does things their way. “I like the level I take my performance. I like my athleticism. I like the way I perform my moves. If you don’t, then don’t watch. It’s that simple. But, either way, I like the difference in the spears. I think it’s important that there are a variety of different looks and different characters and just different situations. And that’s what makes the WWE special, is that it’s a circus.”

Let’s just say this out loud: I am in no way accusing Reigns of being a wrestling ideas thief, like he’s some sort of Carlos Mencia of fake fighting or something. I’m sure he told Goldberg he’s going to try to implement those ideas, and should they get implemented, they’ll go forward with Bill’s blessing. But I’m just on pins and needles wondering what those ideas can be.

Here’s hoping two of the ideas aren’t “shave your head” or “get another tribal tattoo,” because Reigns is perfect just the way he is.