Here Are Your WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Royal Rumble 2017, the son of the granddaddy of them all, airs this Sunday, January 29, live on WWE Network and, presumably, pay-per-view. The show is headlined by a star-studded Royal Rumble match featuring Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker and James Ellsworth, as well as matches for the WWE and WWE Universal Championships.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card:

1. 30-man Royal Rumble Match (announced participants: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley) (8 open spots) 2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena 3. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley 5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville 6. Kickoff match: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella 7. Kickoff Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship (two referees): Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. The Club 8. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Below are our predictions and full analysis of what should happen (and what will) for all eight matches. It’s the Royal Rumble, so you don’t need me to tell you to share these predictions and drop down into our comments section to tell us who you think will win and what’ll happen. Call it for Kofi Kingston already!