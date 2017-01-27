Here Are Your WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Royal Rumble 2017, the son of the granddaddy of them all, airs this Sunday, January 29, live on WWE Network and, presumably, pay-per-view. The show is headlined by a star-studded Royal Rumble match featuring Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker and James Ellsworth, as well as matches for the WWE and WWE Universal Championships.
Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card:
1. 30-man Royal Rumble Match (announced participants: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley) (8 open spots)
2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
3. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
6. Kickoff match: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella
7. Kickoff Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship (two referees): Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. The Club
8. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Below are our predictions and full analysis of what should happen (and what will) for all eight matches. It’s the Royal Rumble, so you don’t need me to tell you to share these predictions and drop down into our comments section to tell us who you think will win and what’ll happen. Call it for Kofi Kingston already!
**** ROYAL RUMBLE CHALLENGE ****
“I’m baaaack! And better then evaaaa!”
Last time we did this, someone (guess who), picked the obvious win and it wasn’t much of a “challenge”. This time, we made it so EVERYONE has a shot!
It’s based on strategy and luck – you don’t even need to pick the winner.
You can choose a guy who comes in early and gets those Survival Time pts. You could grab a guy who tosses a ton of dudes out. You can even Call Your Shot! and steal the win.
RULES:
Pick one guy.
It’s FIRST COME FIRST SERVED, so if that guy is already chosen in the comment thread below… pick someone else.
POINTS:
Enters # 1 or 2 or 30 = 5 pts
Eliminates # 1 or 2 or 30 = 2 pts bonus
Enters # 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 = 3 pts
Eliminates # 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 = 1 pt bonus
Every guy he eliminates = 3 pts
Wins it = 7 pts
Survival Time (entry to elimination; 10 min integers; non cumulative) = Example: 17 mins is 1 pt; 40 mins is 4 pts.
Call Your Shot! (pick what # your guy enters at) = 10 pts
Tie Breaker, if needed, is who is closest to their actual entry number.
And that’s it!!
For recording purposes, please only submit “Name and Entry #”
REMINDER: Check the thread before picking someone, if they’re already claimed please pick someone else.
And good luck!
Baron Corbin #17