The WWE Championship Match At Royal Rumble Had A Historic Result

WWE Network

AJ Styles and John Cena have been involved in a war of words and fisticuffs for the better part of a year. Styles made it his mission to #BeatUpJohnCena beginning after WrestleMania last year, and he’s made good on that promise, defeating Cena at SummerSlam and becoming the new “Face That Runs The Place” while Cena became a part timer over the second half of 2016.

It all came to a head at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night, as the two men met for the WWE Championship in the next-to-main event. Styles was attempting to prove that he’s truly the new face of the company, while Cena was gunning for what would be his 16th world championship, which would tie Ric Flair for the most (recognized) reigns all-time.

The fight, as expected, was a hard-hitting, all-out WWE main event-style affair, with both men throwing everything they could at one another and pulling out all the stops.