01.29.17 1 hour ago 19 Comments

Here are your official 2017 WWE Royal Rumble results. The show featured Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in an actual shark cage, and a much-anticipated title match between AJ Styles and John Cena. Be sure to check back Monday for the Best and Worst of the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results:

1. Kickoff Match: Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella defeated Mickie James, Natalya, and Alexa Bliss. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on Alexa Bliss to pick up the pin.

2. Kickoff Raw Tag-Team Title Match: The Club defeated Sheamus and Cesaro (c). Anderson was able to cheat and roll up Cesaro while grabbing his tights to get the pin and walk away with the titles.

3. Kickoff Match: Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks. Nia Jax defeated favorite Sasha Banks with the pop-up Samoan Drop to steal the win.

4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Bayley. After tossing her to the outside, Charlotte used the Natural Selection on the apron to retain her title.

