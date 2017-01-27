WWE Promotional Image

Everyone’s jazzed about Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Everyone’s always jazzed about the Royal Rumble. It’s the best gimmick match of the year, even when Big Show and Kane are Onyxia tail-wiping all your favorites. Essentially, the Royal Rumble is pretty much the pizza of pro wrestling: even when it’s bad, it’s still the Royal Rumble. Just make sure cheatin’-ass Jim Duggan and his dick adhesive stays far away from the final four and we should all be set.

But there’s nothing that says you can’t try to make the Rumble even MORE fun at your home viewing party or at the local Buffalo Wild Wings or whatever. I don’t drink, myself, but I hear it’s completely awesome and I definitely believe it. To that end, Mike over at Iron Clad Folly has constructed an amazing Royal Rumble drinking game that you can play as long as you have a mouth, a drink, and the 2017 Royal Rumble cued up on a screen.

Presenting the official-as-you-can-get-without-actually-being-endorsed-by-WWE rules for the 2017 Royal Rumble Drinking Game. Remember friends: drink responsibly. Just like Stone Cold would!

Mike Kendrick

The “Extreme Rules” setting seems like a fun way to instantly place stakes on your viewing party pals. For the love of god, please be prepared to call 911 if Tye Dillinger manages to win the Royal Rumble.