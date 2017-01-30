Randy Orton Is The Winner Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Match

WWE Network

The 30th Annual Royal Rumble match has concluded, and with it a new winner was crowned: Randy Orton. Orton won by last eliminating Roman Reigns, first hitting him with an RKO then clotheslining him over the top rope. The remainder of the Final Four included Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt.

This was Orton’s second time winning the Royal Rumble match. His last Rumble win was in 2009. Orton entered at No. 23 but had no eliminations other than Reigns.

The full entrant list is below.