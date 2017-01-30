Randy Orton Is The Winner Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Match

The 30th Annual Royal Rumble match has concluded, and with it a new winner was crowned: Randy Orton. Orton won by last eliminating Roman Reigns, first hitting him with an RKO then clotheslining him over the top rope. The remainder of the Final Four included Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt.
This was Orton’s second time winning the Royal Rumble match. His last Rumble win was in 2009. Orton entered at No. 23 but had no eliminations other than Reigns.
The full entrant list is below.
Oh my god you can’t just spoil these things people have feels god.
Does the WWE hate everyone they hired post 2008 other than Reigns? Like seriously HHH(the boss’ freaking son in law) and Randy Orton can’t seriously have been the last two Rumbsk winners
And Batista 2 years before that. And Cena before that right? (when he challenged Rocky?)
#LOLCENAWINS
“God I hope Randy challenges Cena for the title again,” said absolutely no one ever in the history of everything.
Maybe they’ll do an angle where he gives his wrestlemania title shot to Wyatt? This could give Wyatt a title run and still have the heel heat of not “earning it”.
Or he’ll lose to Cena because he never EVER wins.
It should’ve been Dash Wilder god dammit.