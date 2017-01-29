WWE Network

Rejoice, for the 2017 Royal Rumble is finally upon us. Sunday’s pay-per-view began with a two-hour Kickoff Show, and the second match on that show was a special two-referee Raw Tag Team Championship match between champions Cesaro and Sheamus and The Club, comprised of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Over the past few weeks (ever since Cesaro and Sheamus captured the tag titles, more or less), The Club and the tag champs have been in a dueling battle of distractions, oneupsmanship and chicanery on the part of Gallows and Anderson. A couple weeks ago on Raw, The Club looked to have the tag titles won, but since there was a referee bump, the decision got reversed. So the solution to that was to have the Royal Rumble tag title rematch involve two referees, one inside the ring, and one outside. After all, TWO referees couldn’t possibly get knocked out during a match, right?