Why Ric Flair Is So Beloved

A Ric Flair Appearance At Royal Rumble Was Reportedly Scrapped

Senior Editor, Sports
01.30.17 4 Comments

John Cena made history when he defeated AJ Styles to capture the WWE Championship at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. I mean, he tied history, but that’s still making history. The win gave Cena his 16th world championship — one which he immediately shared with a Make-A-Wish kid, because he shall forever remain the one true John Cena. That number ties him with Ric Flair for most all-time world title reigns in pro wrestling. At least as far as the official history books are concerned.

According to PWInsider.com, the celebration at the pay-per-view almost went down very, very differently. WWE brought in the man himself, Ric Flair, with the intent that he would have an onscreen celebration with Cena to officially coronate him as the only other wrestler to reach his high-water mark.

However, late in the day, those plans for a Flair appearance in front of the live crowd were nixed, and WWE opted instead to go with behind-the-scenes social media bits from Flair, like the above video and these tweets.

Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

