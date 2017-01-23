The Royal Rumble match is generally agreed-upon as the greatest gimmick match of all time. With some notable exceptions (like, oh, the 2014 Rumble … and, uh, the 2015 Rumble), the Royal Rumble tends to make people very happy, and a big part of that happiness comes from the unadvertised surprise entrants into the match.
Thanks to a wonderfully kind individual from r/SquaredCircle, you can now watch every single surprise entrant from every Rumble since 2008. The video creator didn’t explain exactly why they picked 2008 as a starting point, but it makes sense, both because 2008 to 2017 is 10 years (which is a round number, which we enjoy as humans), and because 2008 featured the all-time biggest surprise return. Although the surprise entrant has been an institution since at least the Attitude Era (in particular, I freaked the hell out when Haku made his return during the 2001 Rumble), it really, officially became A Thing when John Cena’s music hit and he popped his smug face up for the Madison Square Garden crowd.
So please enjoy this video and begin reminiscing about your all-time favorite surprise entrants. We can only imagine how many members of WWE’s biggest-ever announce team will be entering this year’s Rumble. And whether Jim Duggan has already booked his plane ticket and hotel accommodations.
They didn’t use 2007 because there were no surprise entrants in 2007. But in 2006, they could have used Animal, RVD and Goldust.
I’m pretty sure Road Warrior Animal had been employed and was wrestling weekly since 2005. He and Heidenreich beat MNM for the tag straps if I remember correctly. Not much of a surprise.
Yeah, that’s a fair point. His appearance was only really notable for being 15 years after his only other Rumble entry, but in the context of WWE at the time it wasn’t really a huge shock.
Cena’s surprise may be the greatest of them all. An MSG crowd that usually boos the hell outta the golden boy went ape shit because it was a genuine surprise. Those are the best in wrestling. I love the internet and everything, but they have kinda made surprises like that impossible. So the rare time they do happen, they are very welcome. Cena’s surprise return ranks pretty high up there.
Agreed. It’s easy to hate Cena and HHH, but they both knock that moment out of the park.
Greatest Non-War Games Gimmick Match.
#BringBackWarGames
Is there anything more beutiful in wrestling than seeing Sami Zayn running towards Owens at full speed and swinging hands for, like, fifteen seconds?
I like how diesel is 6’11” but Kevin nash is 6’10” a couple of years later
Foley wasn’t exactly a surprise entrant in 2008. He won a qualifying match to get into the Rumble!
Wow Aj Styles is really in the WWE