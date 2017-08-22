Two WWE Superstars Reportedly Have Loads Of Backstage Heat Right Now

USA Network

SummerSlam is in the books, and it sure looks like we might be hurtling headlong into another Superstar Shake-Up, starting with John Cena, free agent extraordinaire, popping up over on Raw on Monday night after trouncing Baron Corbin. But more on that in a moment. Among the rumors swirling for a Shake-Up is the possibility that, along with potential NXT call-ups, some Superstars might be moving back down to NXT, where they can be better utilized.

One of the people being considered for a lateral move of this type is Enzo Amore, who has apparently been ruffling feathers backstage for months now. The guy got kicked off the WWE bus, and is reportedly just great at digging himself a deeper hole at all times. But although he may be public heatseeker No. 1 backstage, it appears he now has some company in the doghouse.