There’s a lot to like about Baron Corbin if you’re an WWE official. He’s got the size that makes him a believable future world heavyweight champion someday, a unique look, and a great, pompous character. Sure, his promo skills need a little bit of work, but that hasn’t stopped others from making it up the ladder.
So when Corbin won the Money In The Bank Briefcase back in June, it was expected that at some point within the next year that he’d be a world champion. Instead, Corbin became not only the second man to not win the world title upon cashing in the briefcase, but he lost in particularly humiliating fashion just before SummerSlam. Shortly after the biggest block party of the summer, word came out that Corbin was being punished for something, but it wasn’t clear exactly what.
Thankfully the folks at PWInsider shed some light on the incident that may have sent the former football player tumbling down the card. According to PWI, a locker room meeting between the talent and guest speaker Dr. Joseph Maroon regarding head trauma somehow ended up being a public debate between Corbin and Maroon.
Corbin’s new gimmick: Dr. Bennet Omalu
I wonder if having CTE makes you a shitty actor.
Guy had an awkward conversation with some guy that was never covered or reported on in any way, only one thing to do! Throw away months of planned storytelling and publicly humiliate a potential star!
I’m confused how a non-violent, non-televised verbal disagreement between a doctor and Corbin is responsible for Corbin’s burial. Was Vince there? Is the doctor married to someone in Vince’s family? Is that the doctor that bleaches Vince’s butthole? Is Dr. Maroon’s real first name Ultra? I must have answers.
Maroon is uber in bed with the NFL, of course, but also WWE. He’s a quack and a yes man, but his presence allows WWE to say, “Look, we’re doing something about concussions,” to safeguard them from the next time a Chris Benoit thing happens.
So when one of your talent calls him out for being full of shit, I doubt WWE was too happy about it.
@Yukon Cornelius @baymenxpac implies it, but Maroon is a walking conflict interest. He’s built his recent career saying that CTE is exaggerated and, the worst part, didn’t disclose his affiliation with (and payment from) the NFL in published studies.
I don’t know if he is a quack, but he is unethical at the least.
“Go back to Indiana University School of Medicine!”
Good on Corbin for speaking his mind about a serious issue
Agreed!
“Instead, Corbin became not only the second man to not win the world title upon cashing in the briefcase,” – I know his catchphrase is ‘You Can’t See Me’, but I didn’t realise that extended to mentions in articles too.
Also, going back to the topic, I’m on Corbin’s side here.