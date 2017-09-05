Baron Corbin Reportedly Lost His WWE Push Because Of An Argument With A Brain Doctor

#WWE
09.05.17

WWE Network

There’s a lot to like about Baron Corbin if you’re an WWE official. He’s got the size that makes him a believable future world heavyweight champion someday, a unique look, and a great, pompous character. Sure, his promo skills need a little bit of work, but that hasn’t stopped others from making it up the ladder.

So when Corbin won the Money In The Bank Briefcase back in June, it was expected that at some point within the next year that he’d be a world champion. Instead, Corbin became not only the second man to not win the world title upon cashing in the briefcase, but he lost in particularly humiliating fashion just before SummerSlam. Shortly after the biggest block party of the summer, word came out that Corbin was being punished for something, but it wasn’t clear exactly what.

Thankfully the folks at PWInsider shed some light on the incident that may have sent the former football player tumbling down the card. According to PWI, a locker room meeting between the talent and guest speaker Dr. Joseph Maroon regarding head trauma somehow ended up being a public debate between Corbin and Maroon.

