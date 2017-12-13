The Royal Rumble Main Event Is Reportedly What You Were Expecting

YouTube

Well, we guessed this one was coming. All of us guessed it. Literally everyone. Not initially, of course. Only after the main event of Monday night’s WWE Raw.

Okay, let me back up! Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent for his WWE Universal Championship match in January has apparently been something of a moving target. Basically, everyone knows Lesnar is holding the title until WrestleMania 34, when he will face Roman Reigns. It’s just a matter of getting to that match, and since Lesnar has already beaten challengers like Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, there’s not much left to go around … especially since his originally-planned opponent, Finn Bálor, was supposedly deemed entirely “not Kane” enough to challenge for Lesnar’s title.

So when Braun Strowman and Kane faced off on Monday, with the winner getting a shot at Lesnar at the Rumble, we didn’t get a winner! I love it when a plan comes together.