Getty Image

WrestleMania 34 rumors are starting to rear their ugly exciting heads once again, and we’ve got a great one for you from the UK Sun, who claim UFC superstar Conor McGregor is going to make his pro wrestling debut at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th.

The WWE is no stranger to UFC crossovers. In 2015, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock, judo tossing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon around the ring. The moment earned her a ‘This is Awesome’ Moment of the Year Slammy, and the WWE has been courting her return to the squared circle ever since.

As for McGregor, the WWE tried to land him for WrestleMania 33 but reportedly wasn’t willing to pony up enough cash to seal the deal.