John Cena Is Reportedly Set For A Big Match At WrestleMania, But Against Whom?

#Wrestlemania #John Cena #WWE Raw #WWE
12.28.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

WWE

Despite his current part-time status, there’s never been any doubt that John Cena will be at WrestleMania 34 in April. In fact, he returned to WWE TV on Christmas night, just in time for the build to the Royal Rumble, which in turn begins the Road to WrestleMania. But just what Big Match John will be doing in New Orleans remains to be seen. There’ve been rumors he might face AJ Styles again, but the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter appears to put those rumors to bed.

According to WON’s Dave Meltzer, there will be no Cena/Styles match at WrestleMania, and in fact Cena’s match will be “much bigger than Styles.” Meltzer says Cena’s match will be revealed within a few weeks. He also points out that, with Styles being the WWE Champion, Cena’s match being bigger probably means a surprise or a returning legend.

He mentions Undertaker, Batista, Bill Goldberg, and Hulk Hogan as possible opponents, before acknowledging that Hogan is pretty unlikely for multiple reasons. According to Meltzer, the match will probably be set up at the Raw 25th Anniversary show, when everybody will be watching. After all, we know Undertaker will be there, and there’s been a lot of talk that he might want another shot at a retirement match.

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#John Cena#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWEWWE RAW

