A Slew Of Independent Wrestlers Are Being Rumored For The WWE Mae Young Classic

#Independent Wrestling #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.11.17 7 Comments

YouTube

We’re already well on our way to knowing the field for the upcoming WWE Mae Young Classic women’s tournament. Nearly half of the participants have been announced, and it seems likely we’ll find out the rest of the names this week … since they begin taping the tournament this week. Yeah, already! It sort of snuck up on us, huh? After all those months of anticipation, I mean.

Anyway, there are a BUNCH of names rumored and reported to be in the mix for the tournament. The always-on-point Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that nearly a dozen wrestlers are currently in Florida for medical testing in hopes of being considered for the Mae Young Classic. And there are some seriously heavy hitters among the names.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling#WWE
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGWWEWWE MAE YOUNG CLASSICWWE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 hours ago
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP