We’re already well on our way to knowing the field for the upcoming WWE Mae Young Classic women’s tournament. Nearly half of the participants have been announced, and it seems likely we’ll find out the rest of the names this week … since they begin taping the tournament this week. Yeah, already! It sort of snuck up on us, huh? After all those months of anticipation, I mean.

Anyway, there are a BUNCH of names rumored and reported to be in the mix for the tournament. The always-on-point Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that nearly a dozen wrestlers are currently in Florida for medical testing in hopes of being considered for the Mae Young Classic. And there are some seriously heavy hitters among the names.